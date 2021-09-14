Biden to host leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Sep 24

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on September 24, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

“The Quad Leaders will be focused on deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific”, the statement says.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this Summit, which will be in-person.