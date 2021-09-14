Armenian, Slovak FMs discuss regional security during Yerevan meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Slovakia Ararat Mirzoyan and Ivan Korčok discussed the ongoing regional developments during their meeting in Yerevan on September 14.

At a briefing with reporters following the meeting, the Armenian FM informed that they have also discussed with his Slovak counterpart the recent large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh and the Azerbaijani crimes.

“We talked about the non-fulfillment by Azerbaijan of the provisions of the trilateral statement. In particular, it concerns the Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives held in Azerbaijan. We also talked about the preservation of cultural heritage, touched upon the current tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the provocative actions of Azerbaijan, its incursion into Armenia’s territories. We talked about solving all existing problems with peaceful means, through negotiations, in particular the necessity to continue the peaceful negotiations over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, FM Mirzoyan said.

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korčok arrived in Armenia on an official visit on September 13.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan