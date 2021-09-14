Putin holds meeting with Syria’s Assad at Kremlin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a meeting with President of Syria Bashar al-Assad at the Kremlin, the Russian presidential office reports.

“I am very happy to again welcome you in Moscow. First of all I want to congratulate you on your past birthday, and also over the very good results of the presidential election”, the Russian leader said at the meeting.

Putin stated that the results of the elections show the trust of the Syrian people towards Assad. “I know that you do a lot for that, including for organizing dialogue with your political opponents. I am hopeful that this process will continue”, Putin said, adding that the uniting of all forces in Syria would only allow the country to move to a progressive development.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan