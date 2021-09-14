Armenian PM, French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group discuss ways of NK conflict settlement
10:11, 14 September, 2021
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti, the PM’s Office reports.
The officials discussed the ways of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in that context emphasizing the importance of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ format.
