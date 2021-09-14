Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a session today.

The lawmakers are debating the election of a member of the Corruption Prevention Commission. Mariam Galstyan’s candidacy has been nominated for the position.

The election of a candidate for a judge of the Court of Cassation is also on the agenda.

During yesterday’s session the Parliament completed the debate of the activity of the Central Electoral Commission.

