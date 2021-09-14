LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.48% to $2950.00, copper price up by 1.12% to $9640.00, lead price down by 1.68% to $2286.00, nickel price down by 2.43% to $19880.00, tin price stood at $34000.00, zinc price down by 0.52% to $3086.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $51500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.