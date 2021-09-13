Flag raising ceremony of Armenia to take place in front of Ottawa City Hall
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence, on September 21, at 10:00 am, an official flag-raising ceremony will be held in front of the Ottawa City Hall, which will be attended by Mayor Jim Watson, ARMENPRESS reports, the Armenian embassy in Canada informs.
