Covid-19 kills pregnant woman in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. A 19-20 weeks pregnant woman died of coronavirus in one of the specialized hospitals of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports, the Ministry of Health of Armenia informs that the latter had acute respiratory insufficiency, bilateral pneumonia with 40% lung infection.








