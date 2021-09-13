Armenian sides supports the position of the OSCE MG – Ararat Mirzoyan receives Stephane Visconti and Sylvain Guiaugue

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on September 13 French Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti and Deputy Head of Department for Continental Europe Mr. Sylvain Guiaugue.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, a broad scope of issues related to Karabakh conflict was the key topic of the discussions.

Ararat Mirzoyan drew the French Co-Chair's attention to the humanitarian situation created as a result of the 44-day war, emphasizing the need for the immediate and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

The interlocutors stressed the need to resume the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. In this context, Minister Mirzoyan noted that the Armenian side supports the position expressed in the joint statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs following the 44-day war, in particular, the need for a lasting and stable settlement of the conflict based on well-known principles.