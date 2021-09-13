Tigran Mkrtchyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Greece
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia, Tigran Mkrtchyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Greece, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.
