Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

Tigran Mkrtchyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Greece

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia, Tigran Mkrtchyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Greece, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.








