Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-09-21

YEREVAN, 13 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.97 drams to 491.88 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.41 drams to 579.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.75 drams to 679.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 44.66 drams to 28380.36 drams. Silver price down by 2.65 drams to 379.94 drams. Platinum price down by 141.39 drams to 15450.58 drams.