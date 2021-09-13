Armenia strongly condemns all acts of terrorism: President addresses message to US counterpart

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a message to US president Joe Biden on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attack, the Presidential Office reports.

The message says:

“20 years have already passed since the 9/11 terror attack in the United States. More than 3000 innocent people, including American-Armenians, were killed, and over 10,000 were injured. Our hearts still grieve for the innocent victims, and our prayers are with those who survived and with their families.

Armenia strongly condemns all manifestations of terrorism and the violation of human values. We stand by the American people, in defense of ideas of freedom and peace. During the entire course of the history, suffering and tragedies have been the fate of our country, we know how unbearable that pain could be. We are convinced that we can fight jointly with all civilized nations against terrorism and evil. Terrorism and other harmful acts must not exist in our world. Armenia has already shown its commitment to supporting that international fight.

The common history, values and visions are a firm base for the strengthening of the relations and the deepening of the cooperation between our countries.

The Armenian-American relations have always been based on mutual respect, shared ideas and firm belief towards a more prosperous future”.

