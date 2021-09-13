Security Council secretary to visit Tajikistan for CSTO meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will visit the city of Dushanbe in Tajikistan from September 14 to 17 to participate in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) joint meeting of the foreign ministerial, security council and defense ministerial committees.

Bilateral meetings are expected as part of the visit, Grigoryan’s office said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan