New Ambassador of Belgium presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Belgium to Armenia Marc Michielsen (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office reports.

Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming office, the Armenian President expressed confidence that he will invest all efforts to further enrich and promote the agenda of the Armenian-Belgian relations.

The Ambassador of Belgium noted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Belgium and stated that such anniversaries are a good occasion to assess the past path and works, outline the future actions.

According to the Armenian President, the diplomatic relations established between Armenia and Belgium 30 years ago have a great development potential and good opportunities to expand.

The sides also discussed the bilateral agenda and the prospects of improving the economic cooperation and boosting the commercial ties. They specifically highlighted the great cooperation potential in science, education and biotechnologies.

The President also highlighted the development of tourism between the two countries, mentioning the existence of direct air communication between Yerevan and Brussels as a key contributing factor.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan