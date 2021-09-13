President of Artsakh introduces new defense minister to top commanding staff of army

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the ministry of defense to introduce new defense minister – commander of the Defense Army, Major-General Kamo Vardanyan to the top commanding staff of the Army, the Presidential Office reports.

Arayik Harutyunyan wished success to the new minister and expressed gratitude to the former defense minister, Lieutenant-General Mikayel Arzumanyan for his long-term service in the Armed Forces.

Thereafter, the meeting participants discussed issues relating to army-building.

The meeting was also attended by secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Vitali Balasanyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan