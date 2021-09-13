Coronavirus: 335,721 vaccinations administered in Armenia so far
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 335,721 vaccinations against COVID-19 were administered in Armenia so far, the healthcare ministry said on September 12. Out of this number 215,278 people are fully vaccinated while 120,443 have received the first dose.
Anyone 18 years and older can get the vaccine in Armenia.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
