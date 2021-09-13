Central Bank issues collector coin dedicated to 30th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. September 21, 1991 marks the beginning of the period of the Third Republic in the history of Armenia. The symbols of the statehood – the flag, the coat of arms and the anthem of the Republic of Armenia have been defined. State awards – titles, orders and medals have been established, the Central Bank of Armenia said in a statement.

The national currency of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian dram, was put into circulation on November 22, 1993.

The formation of an independent democratic state helped preserve and strengthen national self-consciousness and traditions, and the role of the Armenian apostolic church in social life increased. One of the most important achievements of the period of independence is certainly an established national army as the defender of the Armenian statehood.

Today Armenia is a member of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Council of Europe, the World Trade Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and more than 40 other international organizations.

Obverse: the coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia on the background of the sign of eternity.

Reverse: the stylized tricolor flag, an ornament and the inscription “30th anniversary”.

Designers: Haroutiun Samuelian (obverse), Vardan Vardanyan (reverse).

The coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Technical specification

Face value 5000 dram

Metal/fineness silver 9250

Weight 168,1 g

Diameter 63,0 mm

Quality proof

Edge even/numbered

Quantity of issue 300 pcs

Year of issue 2021

