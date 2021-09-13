Opposition demands parliamentary discussions on Azeri military’s unlawful actions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan opposition bloc wants to organize parliamentary discussions on the Azerbaijani military’s unlawful actions on the Goris-Kapan highway.

Hayastan lawmaker Artsvik Minasyan said at the parliament session that the latest National Security Service statement on the situation “didn’t say anything”.

“Since we are a parliamentary governing country, the Hayastan bloc is demanding to unconditionally find a format to organize a discussion, so that we’d be able to eventually properly understand what’s happening, especially then the NSS statement is now already entirely using Azerbaijani terminology,” Minasyan said.

Hayastan MP Gegham Manukyan asked Speaker Alen Simonyan whether or not the authorities are planning to respond to the proposal and summon the NSS director to parliament. The Speaker said he’d look into it.

“As Arstvik Minasyan said, we’ll discuss this issue in terms of format. I don’t rule out that we’ll accept it,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan