Parliament session kicks off – LIVE
10:00, 13 September, 2021
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on September 13.
3 issues are on the session agenda.
The lawmakers are going to debate the election of a member of the Corruption Prevention Commission and a candidate for the judge of the Court of Cassation.
The MPs will also debate the report on the activity of the Central Electoral Commission.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version