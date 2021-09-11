Ideological goal of masterminds behind 9/11 has failed – Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan issued a statement on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

“20 years ago, around 3000 people were killed as a result of the explosions of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. While looking back, we can state that the ideological goal of the masterminds of the terrorist act carried out against the US failed. Those who conducted the crime on the 11th day of the 9th month failed to undermine the citizens’ trust in 911 service. Regrettably, after the terrorist acts in the US we are witnessing numerous acts of terrorism and loss of human lives. Armenia has joined the global agenda of counter-terrorism and making the world more secure. The prevention of the universal evil is a top priority. We pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the disaster the humankind faced,” Simonyan said.

The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States of America on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.

On that morning, four commercial airliners traveling from the northeastern United States to California were hijacked mid-flight by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists.

The first plane to hit its target was American Airlines Flight 11. It was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan at 8:46 am. Minutes later, the World Trade Center's South Tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175. Both 110-story towers collapsed within an hour and forty-two minutes, leading to the collapse of the other World Trade Center structures including 7 World Trade Center, and significantly damaging surrounding buildings.

A third flight, American Airlines Flight 77, flown from Dulles International Airport, was hijacked over Ohio. At 9:37 am, it crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, causing a partial collapse of the building's side. The fourth, and final flight, United Airlines Flight 93, was flown in the direction of Washington, D.C. The plane's passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft away from the hijackers and ultimately diverted the flight from its intended target; it crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 am. Investigators determined that Flight 93's target was either the White House or the U.S. Capitol.

2977 people were killed and more than 6000 wounded in the 9/11 attacks.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan