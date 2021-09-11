Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 731 new cases, 16 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 731 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 248,397, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

6511 tests were administered.

16 patients died, bringing the death toll to 4995. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1173 others (3 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus who died from co-morbidities, according to health authorities.

635 people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 232,041.

As of September 11, the number of active cases stood at 10,188.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan