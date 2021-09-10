Asian Stocks - 10-09-21

TOKYO, 10 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 September:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.25% to 30381.84 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.29% to 2091.65 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.27% to 3703.11 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.91% to 26205.91 points.