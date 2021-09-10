Armenian President holds meeting with outgoing French Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highly appreciated the Ambassador’s diplomatic service in Armenia and thanked for his personal efforts aimed at deepening the Armenian-French traditional friendly relations.

“Thank you for your active and productive work during the diplomatic mission in Armenia”, the President told the French Ambassador.

He handed a letter of gratitude to the French Ambassador, highlighting his great contribution to the friendship between the two countries and peoples.

In his turn Jonathan Lacôte highly valued the trust of the Armenian President towards him as an Ambassador and his activity. He stated that he has been and will remain as one of Armenia’s best friends and will continue bringing his contribution to the deepening of the Armenian-French friendly ties.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan