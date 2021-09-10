Armenian-Indian economic relations have great development potential: Finance minister holds meeting with Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal on September 10, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister introduced the government’s 2021-2026 action plan to the Ambassador, as well as the strategy of the reforms of public finance management system.

The Ambassador in turn congratulated the minister on appointment and presented the framework of the issues over which it would be possible to develop the economic cooperation between India and Armenia. He expressed confidence that India is ready to continue the cooperation with Armenia in all possible directions.

At the meeting the officials also discussed issues relating to attracting economic, business investments, developing the economic relations between the two countries and establishing stable partnering ties.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan