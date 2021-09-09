Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

Delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korčok will arrive in Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on the preparation of the visit.

The visit will take place from September 13 to 14, 2021.








