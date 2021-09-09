EU has positive position on Armenian Government's Action Plan for the next five years

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan met with the delegation led by the Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin on September 9. The Ambassador expressed the positive position of the EU on the Action Plan the Government of the Republic of Armenia for the next five years, referred to the programs envisaged with EU support, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

Greeting the guests, Tigran Khachatryan presented the Government’s Action Plan for 2021-2026, as well as the introduction of a public financial management system and the reform strategy. In his speech, the Minister praised the close cooperation established with the EU and highlighted the development of relations with the Union in all directions.

Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin congratulated the Minister on the appointment. The Ambassador referred to the programs planned to be implemented with the EU support, which will be aimed at strengthening democracy in Armenia, stimulating the economy, development of SMEs, energy, infrastructure, etc.

Summing up the meeting, the parties stressed that the comprehensive package offered by the EU to Armenia is not only an opportunity to attract large financial resources, but also to strengthen and reaffirm European values in Armenia.