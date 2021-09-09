Armenian, Georgian PMs assess bilateral negotiations as productive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Georgia is over.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, in the sidelines of the visit, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, President Salome Zourabichvili, paid tribute at the "Heroes' Square" in Tbilisi, participated in the dinner reception delivered on behalf of the Prime Minister of Georgia in honor of the Armenian Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan held high-level talks with Irakli Garibashvili, discussing the agenda of Armenian-Georgian relations. A key topic of discussion was the prospect of opening an era of stability, peace and development in the region. The interlocutors agreed to expand the Armenian-Georgian cooperation, to promote the regional dialogue by joint efforts and programs. In this context, the Prime Minister of Armenia also had a productive meeting with the President of Georgia.

The official visit of the Prime Minister to Georgia ended in Batumi with an informal meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia, during which the programs aimed at the development of tourism and measures aimed at improving infrastructure were presented to PM Pashinyan. The Armenian, Georgian

Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction with the negotiations and agreed to continue active contacts in both official and unofficial formats.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan returned to Yerevan this evening.