Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-09-21

YEREVAN, 9 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.49 drams to 493.17 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.31 drams to 583.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 6.75 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.43 drams to 681.46 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 284.46 drams to 28318.43 drams. Silver price up by 0.72 drams to 385.53 drams. Platinum price is down by 237.91 drams to 15808.21 drams.