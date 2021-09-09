Asian Stocks - 09-09-21
TOKYO, 9 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 September:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.57% to 30008.19 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.71% to 2064.93 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.49% to 3693.13 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.30% to 25716.00 points.
