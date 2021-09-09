Armenia joins major multinational military drills in Russia and Belarus involving 200,000 troops

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The West 2021 (Zapad-2021) strategic military exercises held in Russia and Belarus have kicked off at the Mulino training grounds in Russia, the Armenian defense ministry reported.

The Armenian military is also participating in the drills, together with military contingents from Russia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Nikolay Pankov said at the opening ceremony that the exercises will enable to develop universal approaches for readiness of troops, strengthen partnership and form new joint traditions of combat brotherhood. He emphasized that West-2021 drills are solely defensive in nature.

Around 200,000 troops, 80 warplanes and gunships, up to 760 armored vehicles, missile and artillery systems, and 15 ships are taking part in the exercises held on Russian and Belarusian territories.

The main actions of the drills will take place in September 10-16.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan