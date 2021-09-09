Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

Governor of Ararat tenders resignation

Governor of Ararat tenders resignation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Governor of Ararat Province Razmik Tevonyan tendered his resignation, his aide Kristine Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The resignation can either be accepted or rejected within three days. As to the reasons of his resignation, I can’t say,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]