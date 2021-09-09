Governor of Ararat tenders resignation
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Governor of Ararat Province Razmik Tevonyan tendered his resignation, his aide Kristine Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.
“The resignation can either be accepted or rejected within three days. As to the reasons of his resignation, I can’t say,” she said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
