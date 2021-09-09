Aircompany Armenia brought over 172 tons of humanitarian aid during 2020 war

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Aircompany Armenia transported more than 172 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia during the 2020 war, its commercial director Gevorg Khachatryan said at a news conference.

He said the aid was flown into Armenia from various Russian cities, and the French cities of Lyon and Marseille.

“We operated special flights to Beirut as well, and we transported humanitarian aid from there also. It’s noteworthy that during the war flights were reduced from various countries. Many foreign airlines were refusing to fly to Armenia during that period,” he said, praising Armenian pilots and crew that enabled Aircompany Armenia not only to avoid reducing flights but increase whenever needed.

