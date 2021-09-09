Armenian President offers condolences to Putin over minister’s death

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tragic death of the Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev.

“Accept my deepest condolences on the tragic death of the Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters of Russia Yevgeny Zinichev, who served selflessly for his country and people and died on the line of duty,” Sarkissian said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan