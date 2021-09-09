Armenian PM congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows,

“Honorable Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on the Independence Day of Tajikistan.

I sincerely wish Tajikistan development, as well as progress in the main directions of socio-economic transformations aimed at improving the welfare of citizens and increasing your country's role in the international arena.

I am convinced that the cooperation between Armenia and Tajikistan, based on the friendship of the peoples of our countries, can get a new impetus covering wider spheres of interstate cooperation through joint efforts.

I wish you, Honorable Mr. President, health, happiness and success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Tajikistan”.