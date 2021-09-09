Armenian Defense Minister receives new Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 9 the newly-appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, Major-General Mikhail Kosobokov and commander of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia, Colonel Dmitry Ovcharov, the defense ministry of Armenia reports.

Minister Karapetyan congratulated Major-General Mikhail Kosobokov on appointment and wished success to his peacekeeping mission. He also congratulated Colonel Dmitry Ovcharov on appointment, highlighting the role and significance of the Russian military base in the territory of Armenia.

The Armenian defense minister also highly valued Russia’s efforts aimed at stabilizing the military-political situation in the region, as well as the process and efficiency of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

The meeting participants exchanged views on regional security-related issues during their talk.

