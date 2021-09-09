Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

Armenian President congratulates Tajik counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Armenia attaches great importance to the strengthening of mutual relations with the Republic of Tajikistan. Our countries run a productive and mutually beneficial cooperation both within bilateral format and the framework of a number of international and regional organizations.

I am convinced that our joint efforts will contribute to the deepening of the ties between Armenia and Tajikistan in different areas for the benefit of our peoples”.

 

