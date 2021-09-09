Armenian PM offers condolences to Russian President over death of emergencies minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESSS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the untimely death of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. President,

With a deep sorrow I learnt about the tragic death of Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev during the fulfillment of his service duties.

On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself personally, please convey my words of support to Yevgeny Zinichev’s family and friends”, reads the Armenian PM’s condolence letter.

Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died during the drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk as he was saving other person’s life.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan