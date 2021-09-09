Construction workers in Armenian town discover tombs containing ancient relics

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Tombs containing ancient relics have been discovered in the Khndzorut district of the Armenian town of Vanadzor during construction works.

One of the tombs contained jugs and vases, which according to archaeologist Meline Simonyan date back to the Late Bronze Age or early Iron Age.

Human and animal bones and bone fragments were discovered in the site, the ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports said in a news release.

All findings were taken to the Historical-Cultural Heritage Scientific-Research Center for examination.

The construction work in the area will proceed under the supervision of experts.

