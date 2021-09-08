Putin presents to President of the European Council implementation process of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed with President of the European Council Charles Michel the implementation process of the trilateral agreements over Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Kremlin.

‘’The situation over Nagorno Karabakh was discussed. At the request of Charles Michel, the President of Russia informed about the steps taken for the implementation of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021’’, reads the statement.

Charles Michel made a post on his Twitter page about the telephone conversation, who, referring to the NK issue, wrote ‘’It’s necessary to build trust and start a dialogue’’.