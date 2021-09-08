Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

PM Pashinyan pays homage at Heroes Square in Tbilisi

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid homage at the Heroes Square in Tbilisi after his meeting with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The state orchestra played the Armenian and Georgian anthems at the event.

PM Pashinyan will then have a meeting with President Salome Zourabishvili.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








