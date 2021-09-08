Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Armenian-Georgian high-level talks completed in Tbilisi

Armenian-Georgian high-level talks completed in Tbilisi

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Georgian high-level talks have been completed in Tbilisi.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili discussed a number of issues relating to the bilateral relations during their meeting in Tbilisi, Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on social media.

They also touched upon the regional developments and highlighted the efforts of the two countries in establishing and strengthening peace and stability.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on September 8 on an official visit.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]