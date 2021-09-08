Effective cooperation established between Armenian and Georgian governments – Pashinyan tells Garibashvili

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is convinced that as a result of his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili the cooperation between the Armenian and Georgian governments will become more effective and closer.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please let me thank you for the invitation and warm welcome. It has always been a great honor and pleasure for me to visit the capital of brotherly Georgia, because this is a good chance first of all to communicate with friends, and secondly, to discuss issues relating to the bilateral, regional and international relations.

I am happy that quite an effective cooperation has been established between our governments and I am convinced that as a result of our meeting this cooperation will become more effective and closer”, Pashinyan said during the meeting with his Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi.

In turn the Georgian PM congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the convincing victory in the recent snap parliamentary elections of Armenia.

“I am happy that my dear colleague has been hosted today in Tbilisi. I want to once again congratulate my colleague on the convincing victory in the parliamentary elections. I am convinced that he will bring success and development to the Armenian people and Armenia”, he said.

Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on September 8 on an official visit.

