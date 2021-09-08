Armenian, Georgian PMs holding meeting in Tbilisi

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi as part of his official visit.

The private talk will be followed by an extended-format meeting, which from the Armenian side will be attended by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan.

After the meeting the Armenian and Georgian PMs will deliver statements to the press.

Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on September 8 on an official visit.

