Tourism sector registered 30% growth – Armenian economy minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s tourism sector has registered 30% growth in tourism sector compared to January-September 2020, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said today.

“488,000 tourists arrived in Armenia as of late August, and 143,000 visited the country only in August. It means that we have a 30% growth compared to the last year. I suppose that we will have over one million tourists by yearend. It was planned to host 1.2 million [tourists]”, the minister said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan