Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Georgia on official visit

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on an official visit.

He was welcomed by Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Davit Zalkaliani.

The Armenian PM will have meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zourabichvili during the visit.

After holding high-level negotiations, Prime Minister Pashinyan and Prime Minister Garibashvili will deliver statements to the press.

As part of the visit, PM Pashinyan will pay homage at the Heroes Square in Tbilisi.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan