Armenian Defense Minister, Director General of South Caucasus Railway CJSC discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 7 Director General of the South Caucasus Railway CJSC Alexei Melnikov, the defense ministry said.

At the meeting Alexei Melnikov presented the activity of the South Caucasus Railway in the field of cargo transportation, the situation of railway infrastructure and development prospects.

The Armenian defense minister highlighted the company’s strategic role in cargo transportation of both civil significance and for the needs of the Armed Forces.

The officials also discussed the company’s cooperation programs with the Armenian defense ministry, as well as a number of issues of bilateral interest.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan