Arts expo in Moscow to honor Armenian Declaration of Independence anniversary

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition of paintings by Armenian artists will be opened in Moscow on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Armenian Declaration of Independence, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on September 18 at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy center’s Armenia pavilion.

The exhibition will include the works of Vahagn Galstyan, Levon Abrahamyan, Andrey Shugarov, Suren Safaryan, Armine Tumanyan, Peto Poghosyan, Tigran Hakobyan, Arev Petrosyan, Aram Mashuryan, Tigran Asatryan, Armen Vahramyan, Artur Sharafyan, Ashot Tadevosyan, Karen Movsisyan, Lilit Soghomonyan, Ashot Khachatryan and Vardan Voskanyan.

