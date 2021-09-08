Ex-prosecutor general to be held in custody until trial

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan has been placed into pre-trial detention, his lawyer Sasun Rafayelyan told ARMENPRESS.

The Special Investigations Service earlier said that Hovsepyan, while serving as Prosecutor General and then head of the Investigative Committee (2004-2013 and 2014-2018), accepted a 190,000,000 dram bribe and embezzled 800,000,000 drams worth of property and also laundered 1,299,404,414 drams.

“We will definitely file a complaint to the appellate court, we simply haven’t yet received the [court] decision. Yesterday the concluding part of the court order was published. As soon as we receive the decision we will get acquainted with it and then submit a complaint,” Rafayelyan said.

According to investigators Hovsepyan engaged in the management of several business companies while in office, despite the law prohibiting officials from entrepreneurship.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan