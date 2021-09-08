LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.07% to $2760.00, copper price down by 0.76% to $9340.00, lead price up by 0.07% to $2274.50, nickel price down by 0.36% to $19550.00, tin price down by 0.78% to $32575.00, zinc price up by 0.40% to $3031.00, molybdenum price down by 0.15% to $44004.00, cobalt price stood at $50840.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.