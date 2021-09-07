Vahe Gevorgyan appointed Deputy FM
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Miister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahe Gevorgayn has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the decision is published in the official website of the Government.
Gevorgyan held the position of the advisor to the Foreign Minister before the appointment.
