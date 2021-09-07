Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Vahe Gevorgyan appointed Deputy FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Miister Nikol Pashinyan, Vahe Gevorgayn has been appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the decision is published in the official website of the Government.

Gevorgyan held the position of the advisor to the Foreign Minister before the appointment.








